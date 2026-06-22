NJ Appeals Court Affirms U-Haul Win In Atty Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 22, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- An attorney who slipped while exiting a moving truck, falling on his face and breaking bone and teeth, cannot undo a jury verdict for U-Haul, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Monday, saying the lower court properly rejected his bid for a pretrial win....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.