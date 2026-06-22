Sorrento RICO Case Naming Jackson Walker Gets Axed
By Alex Wittenberg ( June 22, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge blocked a lawsuit in California federal court alleging Jackson Walker LLP and executives at Sorrento Therapeutics and M3 Partners conspired to forum shop in Texas so the drug developer could seek Chapter 11 protection in an "ethically compromised" bankruptcy court, ruling the suit's claims are barred by Sorrento's bankruptcy plan....
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