3rd Circ. Revives Huckabee Likeness Suit Over Meta CBD Ads

By Matthew Santoni ( June 23, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit partly revived former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. over Facebook ads that falsely claimed his endorsement of CBD products, after a panel said he'd noted enough red flags in the ads that Meta could have been aware that his name and likeness were being misused....
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