Orchestrater Of DraftKings Cyberattack Gets 18 Months

By Pete Brush ( June 23, 2026, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Minnesota man to 18 months in prison for breaking into 60,000 accounts on the DraftKings sports betting site and selling the information, saying he was central to the planning and execution of the attack....
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