FTC Tells 4th Circ. Court Got It Wrong In J&J Stelara Case
By Nadia Dreid ( June 23, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has told the Fourth Circuit that a Virginia federal court messed up when it ruled in an antitrust suit against Johnson & Johnson that the company bringing the suit needed to show specific intent in order to prop up a monopolization claim over the immunosuppressive drug Stelara....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.