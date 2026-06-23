SSA Says Court Has No Jurisdiction Over FOIA Fee Dispute
By Elaine Briseño ( June 23, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Social Security Administration told the D.C. federal court that the Freedom of Information Act does not authorize the court to override the fee determinations the agency made when producing public records related to its involvement with technology company Palantir....
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