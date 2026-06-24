Trump AI Order: Voluntary Framework, Mandatory Implications

By Regina Penti, Edward McNicholas and Sabrina Kim ( June 24, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- On June 2, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order No. 14409 promoting the advancement of artificial intelligence innovation and security, which establishes a new framework for government collaboration with the AI industry on cybersecurity and the secure deployment of advanced AI models.[1]...
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