MGA Owes Rapper T.I. $125M In Punitive Damages, Jury Told
By Gina Kim ( June 23, 2026, 11:42 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Tameka Harris and rapper T.I. kicked off a fourth trial in California federal court over the couple's intellectual property suit against MGA Entertainment, arguing that a previous jury found that MGA stole the likeness of the hip-hop moguls' girl group and that this jury should now award up to $125 million in punitive damages....
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