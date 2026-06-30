Perfectus Deal Raises Trade Missteps To Enterprise Risk Level

By Parisa Salehi ( June 30, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- During my years as an inspector general at the Export‑Import Bank of the United States, my teams investigated false statements across every corner of government programs. One pattern appeared again and again: Many businesses treated certifications as routine paperwork — a technical step, a box to check — rather than a meaningful representation to the U.S....
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