Foreign Workers Ask Ga. Judge To Back $2.7M RICO Suit Deal
By Tom Lotshaw ( June 24, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Foreign workers asked a Georgia federal judge to approve a $2.7 million settlement to resolve class action claims that an Atlanta-area building materials supplier and staffing and recruiting agencies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and a state racketeering law....
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