Waffle House Tobacco Fees Violate Benefits Law, Worker Says
By MJ Koo ( June 24, 2026, 12:40 PM EDT) -- Waffle House was sued by a former server who alleges the restaurant chain collected an unlawful tobacco surcharge from employees enrolled in its health plan without offering a compliant wellness program or properly notifying workers of how to avoid the fee....
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