Paramount Urges High Court To Limit Video Privacy Lawsuits
By Allison Grande ( June 23, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Paramount Global is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve a ruling that only consumers who directly subscribe to audiovisual goods and services can bring lawsuits under the Video Privacy Protection Act, arguing that a more expansive reading would allow plaintiffs to flood the courts and would wrongly "transform" the law into an "unworkable internet-privacy regime."...
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