10th Circ. Revives Tribe's Okla. Lotto Exclusivity Fee Suit
By Crystal Owens ( June 24, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel remanded a determination that the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes don't have Article II standing to be excused from paying exclusivity fees under provisions of an Oklahoma-tribal gaming compact, saying their injuries are fairly traceable to Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to change the state's electronic gaming laws....
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