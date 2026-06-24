Football Club Must Pay Player Fired While Pregnant €69K

By Max Austin ( June 24, 2026, 5:44 PM BST) -- A sports arbitration court has ordered Lazio Women to pay more than €69,000 ($78,200) to former midfielder Maja Göthberg, saying that the Italian football club unlawfully ended her contract after it learned she was pregnant. ...
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