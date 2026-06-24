UPS Failed To Provide Breaks And Accurate Pay, Workers Say

By MJ Koo ( June 24, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Two former United Parcel Service Inc. workers have sued the package delivery company in Washington federal court, alleging it failed to provide legally required meal and rest breaks and shorted employees on wages and overtime under state law....
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