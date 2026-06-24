Legal Tech Co. Sues US Over Anthropic AI Shutdown Order

By Emily Sawicki ( June 24, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Legal tech company Legion has sued the U.S. government in D.C. federal court over a directive ordering Anthropic to shut down two of its advanced AI models to foreigners, alleging the move caused the company to lose access to one of the models that powers its platform....
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