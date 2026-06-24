Texas Court Tosses Gateway Church Tithing Fraud Allegations

By Spencer Brewer ( June 24, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has done away with a class action against an embattled Texas megachurch accusing the church's leadership of misappropriating tithe money, saying the doctrine of ecclesiastical abstention bars the court from deciding the issue. ...
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