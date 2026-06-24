EV Charging Co. Lenders, Ex-CEO Escape Liquidity Woes Suit
By Katryna Perera ( June 24, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has trimmed claims and dismissed several defendants from a proposed investor class action against the current and former executives of bankrupt electric-vehicle charging infrastructure company Charge Enterprises Inc., who they allege concealed a liquidity crisis involving the company's founder and his investment advisory firm that allegedly precipitated Charge's bankruptcy....
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