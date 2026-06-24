SitusAMC's $5.3M Data Breach Deal Draws Judicial Scrutiny
By Allison Grande ( June 24, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge is asking the plaintiffs suing real estate finance services firm SitusAMC over a 2025 data breach for additional information about the administration and public notice of their newly disclosed $5.3 million deal to resolve negligence and other claims stemming from the incident, saying the details are necessary for preliminary approval. ...
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