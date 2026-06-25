CoStar Customers Say Antitrust Suit Must Stay In DC

By Isaac Monterose ( June 25, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Customers asked a D.C. federal court to reject CoStar's bid to transfer their proposed antitrust class action, which claims the company ran an anticompetitive scheme to protect its monopoly for commercial real estate information and property listing services....
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