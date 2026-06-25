Fired SpaceX Workers Can't Dodge Arbitration, 9th Circ. Told

By Craig Clough ( June 25, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A SpaceX attorney Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to revive its bid to arbitrate claims by eight former employees who say they were wrongfully terminated for complaining about CEO Elon Musk's sexually charged social media posts, saying they did not "adequately allege" sexual harassment....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.