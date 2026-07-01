Leveraging AI In MDL Discovery And Case Management

By George Carry, Emily Tucker and Daniel Campbell ( July 1, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- On June 5, a jury in the Los Angeles County Superior Court returned a verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson, finding the company was not negligent in selling the cosmetic talc products that three plaintiffs' families had alleged caused their loved ones' ovarian cancer deaths — the latest chapter in one of the largest and most sprawling mass tort proceedings in American legal history....
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