NY Times, Other News Orgs Reframe AI Claims In Wake Of Cox

By Elliot Weld ( June 26, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The New York Times has expanded its suit against Microsoft alleging copyrighted content was used to train artificial intelligence, while trimming some contributory infringement claims in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's Cox ruling, a move that was followed by a group of regional newspapers requesting to do the same....
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