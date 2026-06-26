Insurer Says NJ Atty Sank Coverage By Not Cooperating

By Christine DeRosa ( June 26, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Hanover Insurance Co. has asked a New Jersey federal court for a declaratory judgment finding that it doesn't have to defend an attorney and his firm in a suit over a real estate deal gone wrong, telling the court that the attorney refuses to cooperate with the firm it hired to defend him in the underlying suit....
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