REIT Execs Hid Queens Megacampus Woes, Suit Says
By Isaac Monterose ( June 26, 2026, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A stockholder for life sciences-focused real estate investment trust Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has alleged in California federal court that the REIT's top executives lied about how much money the company was making from its leased Queens megacampus in New York....
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