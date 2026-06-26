Conn. Provider Must Share Takeover Data After $49M Verdict
By Gianna Ferrarin ( June 26, 2026, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court has ordered Westchester Medical Group PC to produce corporate takeover documents and leadership information as the court contemplates the provider's bid to set aside a $49 million jury verdict over claims its staff failed to diagnose a woman with cervical cancer....
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