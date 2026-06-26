PTAB Leaders Undo Ax Of Patent From $253M GoDaddy Case

By Ryan Davis ( June 26, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Top Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges have overturned a panel's decision invalidating claims in a website patent from a $253 million judgment against GoDaddy, saying that after a jury upheld the patent, there was no reason for the board to reach a different validity outcome....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.