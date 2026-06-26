Wells Fargo Customers Denied Class Cert. In Cash Sweep Suit
By Craig Clough ( June 26, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge determined Friday a proposed class of Wells Fargo customers accusing the bank of underpaying interest on cash sweep accounts can't be certified as of now because better inquiries are required into the statute of limitations in each potential member's state of residence....
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