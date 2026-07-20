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Top Privacy And AI Developments Of 2026: Midyear Report

By Allison Grande ( July 20, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The first half of the year has delivered major developments in the data privacy and artificial intelligence space, including the resumption of action to grow the state data privacy law patchwork, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that raises questions about the future of a key transatlantic data transfer deal and widespread scrutiny of so-called surveillance pricing practices....

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