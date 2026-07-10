How Cos. Can Prep For Ultra-Processed Food Legal Risks

By Bettina Jendrek and Kayla Hill-Jones ( July 10, 2026, 10:03 AM EDT) -- In late 2024, a Philadelphia plaintiff filed Martinez v. The Kraft Heinz Co. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania — widely viewed as the first major lawsuit alleging that ultra-processed foods, or UPFs, cause chronic disease....
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