ChatGPT Helped FSU Shooter Plan Attack, Survivor Says
By Carolina Bolado ( June 29, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A survivor of the deadly April 2025 shooting at Florida State University alleges OpenAI's ChatGPT program helped the shooter plan the details of his attack on the school's campus and failed to alert anyone to his mental health issues....
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