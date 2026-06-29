Auto Repair Co. To Pay $750K To End 401(k) Forfeiture Suit

By Grace Elletson ( June 29, 2026, 12:46 PM EDT) -- An auto repair chain will pay $750,000 to close a suit claiming it used forfeited funds in its retirement plan for its own benefit by paying down contribution costs instead of plan management fees that ate away at workers' savings, according to a Texas federal court filing....
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