Fed. Circ. Asked To Rethink Axed $469M IP Feud Against Dish

By Adam Lidgett ( June 29, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- ClearPlay wants the full Federal Circuit to look at part of a panel decision that didn't reinstate a $469 million jury verdict against Dish Network LLC in a patent suit, saying the challenged portion of the decision deepens a conflict with U.S. Supreme Court precedent....
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