3rd Circ. Preview: DuPont Pensions, Detainees' Court Access
By Carla Baranauckas ( June 29, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An appeal testing the limits of ERISA fiduciary liability goes before the Third Circuit in July, when DuPont and Corteva seek to overturn a district court ruling that a corporate spinoff damaged employees' retirement benefits. The court will also hear argument on whether heavy equipment company Caterpillar forced a competitor out of business by pressuring a vendor....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.