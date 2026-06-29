Chinese Broker Futu Hit With Investor Suit Over Penalty Risk
By Sydney Price ( June 29, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- China-based brokerage firm operator Futu Holdings Ltd. has been hit with a proposed shareholder class action in New York federal court accusing it of concealing risks associated with its noncompliance with Chinese securities laws, causing company shares to fall by nearly a third of their value when Futu disclosed regulatory shortcomings....
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