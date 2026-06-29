3rd Circ. Won't Hear Appeal In Fatal Osprey Crash Suit

By Mike Curley ( June 29, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday denied a petition from the families of eight U.S. service members killed in a V-22 Osprey crash in November 2023 who sought to appeal the dismissal of their state court claims against The Boeing Co., Bell Textron Inc. and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. over the crash....
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