Wizards, Capitals Owner Facing Multiple Data Breach Suits
By David Steele ( June 29, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The plaintiffs in a proposed class action accusing the owner of the Washington Wizards and Capitals of exposing their personal information in a data breach have asked a federal judge to relate their suit to a pair of consolidated suits over the same breach....
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