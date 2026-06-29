Roblox Says Fla. Addiction Suit Belongs In Arbitration

By Mike Curley ( June 29, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Roblox Corp. is asking a Florida federal court to stay and send to arbitration a suit alleging that its online platform exacerbates video game addiction in its users, saying the family behind the suit agreed to its arbitration clause dozens of times....
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