Zenas Wins Dismissal Of IPO Suit Over R&D Spending Claims

By Katryna Perera ( June 30, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has permanently dismissed an investor suit alleging Zenas BioPharma hid how quickly it was spending money before its 2024 initial public offering, saying the company warned investors before the IPO that its drug-development costs were high and rising, and therefore did not have to provide a quarter-by-quarter spending breakdown....
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