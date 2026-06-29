Calif. Firm Can't Arbitrate Ex-Clients' Sex-Abuse Deal Claims
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 29, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court Monday said McGrath Kavinoky LLP can't arbitrate allegations it "bullied" two women into accepting a $374 million settlement for hundreds of clients claiming sexual abuse by a UCLA Health gynecologist, saying the firm's failure to obtain consent to the foreseeable conflicts made its engagement agreements unenforceable....
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