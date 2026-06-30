Freight Logistics Co. Misled Investors About Costs, Suit Says
By Sydney Price ( June 30, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Transportation logistics company Hub Group Inc. was hit with an investor's proposed class action in Illinois federal court alleging that the company artificially inflated its share prices by concealing deficient internal controls that caused the company to restate its most significant operating expenses....
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