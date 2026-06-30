GEO Seeks Sanctions Over Wash. 'False' Inspection Claims
By Elaine Briseño ( June 30, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Prison operator GEO Group Inc. urged a Washington federal court to impose sanctions against the state for "frivolous" allegations that the company denied state health officials access to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility in Tacoma....
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