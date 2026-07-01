DOJ China Container Indictments Signal Global Cartel Risk

By Lauren Briggerman, Michael Wise and Katherine von Schaumburg ( July 1, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- On May 19, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed indictments against four of the world's largest container manufacturers and seven executives for allegedly conspiring to fix the prices of dry shipping containers sold to the U.S., in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act.[1] All of the defendants are Chinese....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.