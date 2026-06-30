MGA Asks Trial Judge To End TI's Punitive Damages Claim

By Gina Kim ( June 30, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- MGA urged a California federal judge Tuesday to end the punitive damages trial in its intellectual property dispute with Tameka Harris and rapper T.I., arguing ahead of closing arguments the Harrises presented no evidence that MGA or its CEO intentionally misappropriated the looks of their girl group when designing dolls....
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