Morgan & Morgan Wins Bid To Arbitrate Ga. Malpractice Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( June 30, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Tuesday sent to arbitration a legal malpractice case accusing Morgan & Morgan of inducing a former auto collision client to accept a $750,000 settlement when the case was purportedly worth more, saying a broad arbitration clause in the representation agreement was valid and enforceable....
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