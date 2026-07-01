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Calif. Man Gets 21 Months For Sports Memorabilia Fraud

By Ganesh Setty ( July 1, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A California resident has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty in December to one count of wire fraud for knowingly selling counterfeit baseball memorabilia he claimed was from MLB Hall of Famer Willie Mays....

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