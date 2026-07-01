TD Bank Can't Escape Customer's Meta Pixel Tracking Suit

By Sydney Price ( July 1, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- TD Bank must face a proposed class action alleging it wrongfully shared customers' personal information with Meta Platforms Inc. for marketing purposes, with a New Jersey federal judge ruling the latest version of the suit plausibly alleges the bank's tracking tool caused actual harm to the plaintiff....
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