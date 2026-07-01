Match.com Omits That Best Matches Cost Extra, Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 1, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Match.com advertises the ability to connect people with their "most compatible" matches to entice them into subscribing to its online dating platform, but fails to first disclose that the feature requires an additional payment, one user has alleged in a proposed class action filed in New York federal court....
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