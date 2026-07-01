Calif. City Looks To Escape Tribe's Land Advisory Suit

By Crystal Owens ( July 1, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A California city is asking a district court to dismiss a challenge by the Yurok Tribe that looks to block the municipality from asserting jurisdiction over an Indigenous village site, saying it's well within its authority to appoint another tribe regarding management of the city-owned real property....
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