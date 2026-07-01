Lululemon Targeted In New Shopper Tariff Refund Lawsuit

By Rachel Riley ( July 1, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Lululemon has been accused of boosting prices in response to the Trump administration's global tariffs then failing to refund customers when the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the duties, becoming one of the latest household brand names to face such claims....
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